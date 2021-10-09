Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.48. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

