Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.10 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.73 ($13.80).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.81 ($12.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.37. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.