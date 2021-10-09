Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,050,939 shares of company stock worth $118,658,046 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.