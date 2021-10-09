Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

