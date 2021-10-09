CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CTMX stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

