Dai Price Down 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $285.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

