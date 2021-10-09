Dana L. Evan Sells 12,444 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

