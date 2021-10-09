Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of DRI opened at $154.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $18,661,679. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

