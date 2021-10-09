David Low Acquires 75,000 Shares of Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider David Low acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

CRU opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Coral Products plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.62. The firm has a market cap of £11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

