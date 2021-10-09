Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Sells 3,960 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39).

DPH stock opened at GBX 4,630 ($60.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 90.78. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,050.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,454.28.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.