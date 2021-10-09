Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Sells 3,960 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39).
DPH stock opened at GBX 4,630 ($60.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 90.78. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,050.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,454.28.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
