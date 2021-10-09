Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.53. 1,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Specifically, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Truist lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

