DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $985.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024553 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,570,469 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

