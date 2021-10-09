Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.63.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.17. 1,168,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,432. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

