Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.