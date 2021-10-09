Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.82.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.