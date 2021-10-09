Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

