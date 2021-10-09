Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on DWHHF shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $$59.24 during midday trading on Monday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.