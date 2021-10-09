Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 218,363 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,118,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 679,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4,784.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

