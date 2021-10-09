DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.13. 1,609,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,660. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

