Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,638 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of The Clorox worth $121,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.56. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

