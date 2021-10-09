Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,879 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.32% of STORE Capital worth $123,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

