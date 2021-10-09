Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,113 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $124,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $208.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

