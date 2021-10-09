Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 419,928 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of Adient worth $126,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

