Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares to Split on Monday, October 25th

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.13. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $307.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $4,428,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

