Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.06.

DFS opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

