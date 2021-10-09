Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,310.0 days.
Dno Asa stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Dno Asa
