Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,310.0 days.

Dno Asa stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.29.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.