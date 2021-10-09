DogeCash (DOGEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,346.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $280,902.79 and approximately $4,346.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

