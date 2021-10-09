Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 464,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $204,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

