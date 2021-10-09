Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target Raised to C$0.98

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:DBG opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. Doubleview Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.78 million and a P/E ratio of -23.46.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.