Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $366.00

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 366.60 ($4.79), with a volume of 79189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.14.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

