Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Trading Down 18.1%

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) were down 18.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRWXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

