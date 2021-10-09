Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.11% of Driven Brands worth $57,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 171,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.17. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

