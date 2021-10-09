Dundee Precious Metals’ (DPM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Insiders have bought a total of 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 in the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

