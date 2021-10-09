Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.56 ($43.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.80. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.