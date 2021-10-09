Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.01, a PEG ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

