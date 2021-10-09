East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

