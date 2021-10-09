eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 422,722 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $43,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 53.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.