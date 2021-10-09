Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 299,193 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $48.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECHO. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.