Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.56% of Edison International worth $782,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

