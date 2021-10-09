Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Up 13.6%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s share price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.