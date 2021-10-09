Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:EARN opened at $11.70 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

