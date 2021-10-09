Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,244 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 379.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

NYSE IFF opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

