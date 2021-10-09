Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

WBA stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

