Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,409,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

