Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $123.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

