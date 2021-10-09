Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.24 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $722.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

