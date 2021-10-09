Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.43. 39,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,524,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $722.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

