Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.22 ($10.84).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.