Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

ENI stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after buying an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.