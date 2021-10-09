EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given New GBX 39 Price Target at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 25.05 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £472.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.60. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35).

Get EnQuest alerts:

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.